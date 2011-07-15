HoneyPot Captcha
Interesting Idea for a Captcha, this is how it works. Create a honeypot form that should be left blank and then use CSS to hide it from human users not bots.
Interesting Idea for a Captcha, this is how it works. Create a honeypot form that should be left blank and then use CSS to hide it from human users not bots.
Collection of 10 lightweight and minimal CSS frameworks that should be based on your current web design projects complexity and functionality requirements.
10 awesome image based jQuery Wordpress plugins and tutorials about. Today we will learn about Image-based WordPress plugins which slide images like crazy.
Selection of useful cheat sheets, references, quick recipes and code snippet resources specifically for Android, Blackberry and iPhone app development.
Great news! We've just added advertising spots on our jQuery 4u blog. A good place to get some added exposure for you jQuery Plugins and developments.
Use JavaScript or jQuery to redirect a web page utilizing window.location parameters href and function replace or set the attribute href for the url.
10 hottest jQuery plugins of June 2011 - what a huge boost in the popularity of jQuery in the last 6 months, check out plugins to put on your site.
10 online JSON tools very useful for developing with jQuery & JSON data. Including online JSON parser, online JSON validator, online JSON to XML conversion.
Chico the guy from London has developed an awesome fullscreen jQuery slideshow plugin. The demo loops through twitter posts while sliding through images.
Make an image shake like a mobile phone vibrate. I thought i'd make it shake when the page loads for a few seconds and then when the mouse hovers the rss image.
10 Example jQuery Mobile Demo Websites which demonstrate the power of mobile websites you might want to check out before developing your own mobile site.
We made a list of plugins for jQuery – one of the most advanced JavaScript libraries, used by several programs all around the globe.
Simple jQuery code snippet to get the chosen value from a radio button group. Use jQuery function val() with ':checked' search on the radio button group.
Store a list in a text area so that when a checkbox is ticked it appended the item to the list using jQuery (likewise when unchecked remov the list item).
This is how you can disable input fields using jQuery. Note that in old versions of jQuery this can be done in different ways using the disabled property.
Simple jQuery code snippet to insert a label for a radio button dynamically. You can create a label element and insert it before the radio button.
jQuery WordPress developers improve this wonderful CMS we need more functional plugins to improve appearance using the easy programming of jQuery.
10 slider based WordPress Plugins that use jQuery for image slider animations. Every day new plugins are developed for WordPress, it's growing out of control.
Handy tips for any aspiring jQuery developer to be aware of the development tools available to them and hopefully become a better all round jQuery developer.
This is how you might go about using jQuery to remove string from string so to speak. Using regex and jquery.replace and also jquery.grep to split string up.
Date/Time jQuery functions, all you will ever need including get date, convert date, valid date, string to date, leap year, compare date, format date, timezone.
Convert your string to capitals functioncould come in handy for dynamic generation of page titles to help with SEO if your titles are uniform and capitalized.
A jQuery function to auto set URL vars to search form defaults. Pretty useful for 404 error pages if someone is searching for a page and it doesn't exist.
Simple jQuery code snippet to get label text associated with checkbox. Get the label easily using jQuery referencing the inputs id and attribute class.
Useful jQuery.formatVarString function takes a string argument with to perform variable substitution returning variables as part of a string using parenthesis.
Manage your form values with this awesome jQuery script. Get/Set functions for form inputs and integration for all input types including checkbox & radio.
Inserting a script into the DOM head tag dynamically when the page is being loaded using JavaScript/jQuery. Example to get an openX script to load on the page.
How to analyse http requests using Net Panel, HTTP Fox & Fiddler2 (which can http monitor IE). Inspect http request of files loaded as your web page loads.