10 Tips for developing with jQuery in Notepad++
By Sam Deering,
Here are some tips I have picked up while developing with Notepad++ to help your Javascript jQuery development. Also a list of useful notepad plus plugins.
This is how you can easily clean up your html and remove bad characters, it could be useful when you get the html from somewhere and you want to .match() .
I have delved further into the realms of using jQuery to replace broken images using AJAX. Using the HEAD type parameter of an AJAX call to check image.
Creating a script which would animates colour transitions using jQuery. For example, go from white to light red dark red such as a opacity transition would.
Use jQuery to manage external hyperlinks such as opening them in a new window, change background image, css, or text of all external hyperlinks on page.
The list below is a compilation of list of some useful code snippets which might help you when writing your PHP scripts. Check more from phpscripts4u.com.
An overview of the jQuery 4u Blog Google Analytics to show breakdown of unique visitors, location, mobile devices, unique visitors and google plus one.
Another month, another 10 BRAND SPANKING NEW jQuery plugin for the month of August 2011. What have people been up to this month? Check out to find out.
These applications will make your development life much easier, so start checking out the list, and see which one would fit your jquery coding style best.
Here’s more of those awesome jQuery WordPress snippets to make your website more user friendly for your clients. jQuery and Wordpress FTW!
How i solved the Undetermined String Literal Error while sending a secure query via ajax. Initially, I thought it was caused because of including double quotes.
jQuery code snippets to check if toggle is open or closed. Current state is determined by this test: $(this).is(":hidden") and stored in the data attribute.
I have created a Google Discussions Group called "We Love jQuery" to help js developers out there have direct communication with other readers of the blog.
jQuery script which highlights any element on the page (by changing the background colour). It's a clever little plugin which will save you lots of time.
How to declare a string over multiple lines in jQuery. It's actually plain JavaScript can be done by adding the escape character backslash after each line.
Don't use these wordpress plugins you can use jQuery instead to achieve the same effect without even installing a new plugi - watch these tutorials!
JavaScript has proven that it has to be taken seriously because it can really enhance the web, not only provide some cheap effects such as blinking text.
Here, we’ve collected a list of 10 JavaScript documentation resources to help you save time and you’ll have to keep up with that latest news to stay informed.
An awesome offer we have for our blog readers on this learning jQuery online course. To claim your 50% off simply click on the link below to receive a discount.
20 jQuery wordpress hacks and tips to control almost all aspects of WordPress Admin area and customize it to benefit your client’s level of tech comfort.
Let's face it we all like to swipe our mobile phones now and again! So, today we've gathered 5 jQuery Mobile Swipe plugins/tutorials for you to checkout.
I have only brushed the surface with this Wireshark tool so far but it comes in handy when performing analysis on http requests when doing jQuery development.
jQuery has loads of built-in selectors for elements (ID, class, tag, attribute etc) but you like being clever and start creating your own jQuery selectors.
With this tip you can add a JS CSS class to your HTML attribute when jQuery DOM has loaded so to hide things when javascript is disabled by the browser.
When declaring a date in JavaScript it might be showing the wrong year for the date and you may be thinking JavaScript date returning later year 2012 not 2011.
10 Amazing jQuery Carousel Plugins to get your site looking exciting! A carousel is basically a display for your media which is continuously revolving.
We have collected 10 useful CSS buttons techniques that have all been improved and enhanced by the amazing power of jQuery. We do very much love jQuery & CSS.
We supply you with a fresh, full feed of jQuery daily! jQuery Blog RSS Feed keeps you guys informed on the web development JavaScript topic we know and love!
Meet the top 10 jQuery gurus on the Internet. These developers are experts in the JavaScript/jQuery field and we can all learn something from them.