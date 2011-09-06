10 Awesome jQuery ToolTips
10 Cool jQuery Tooltip plugins that you may or may not have seen before. This set has some simple yet effective tooltip options which are easy to implement.
Tips to improve your Firebug Console for fast JavaScript/jQuery development such as firebug shortcuts, NET Panel, .dir(), .debug(). firebug tables and more.
JavaScript and jQuery can be used to create some awesome dialog windows. Ditch the alert windows and here are some tutorials to get you started!
10 jQuery techniques and effects, we know you've missed them! Some awesome jQuery effects which you could incorporate into your next website designs.
Here is a list of free Android applications to help with your Android mobile development, especially for coding websites on android based mobile devices.
Some of you might have bumped into these jQuery HTML Table plugins long time ago but for those who don’t yet, here’s the plugin list for you.
How to include custom javascript and jquery code in your wordpress blog. Single posts can have a custom field which loads only the required js for that page.
10 jQuery plugins for the awesome month of September 2011 including jquery image viewer, jqzoomage, shuffle letters, centeringstuff, drag drop file upload.
Awesome list of a few jQuery, JavaScript & Web Development things I have found around the internet in the last month or so (August & September 2011).
jQuery utility functionwhich simply converts text (ie - a long string) into a HTML list. Choose either HTML ordered list OL or unordered list UL as output.
This is an example of using the jQuery.clone() function to clone an element and create web page preview sidebars to show clients that it's not live yet.
It grabs a JSON data file from the same server (remember AJAX only works on the same server, unless you use JSONP or have a Proxy pass in place).
Tons of Browser Tweak plugins such as IE fixes, IE Resize Event, IE 5.5, IE6, IE7, IE8 and IE9, PNG fix, z-index, Accessibility, mousewheel event and links.
Common jQuery errors that you might see in the firebug console and how to fix them - "a is null", "invalid object", "SyntaxError" and "invalid object".
Collected free open-source forum install applications, scripts and add-ons to help you improve your current forum or get a new forum going on your website.
jQuery tops Google Trends for 2008, 2009, 2010 & 2011. Scale is based on the average worldwide traffic of jQuery in all years vs mootools, dojo and yui.
Collection of jQuery plugins that you will definitely like including jquery batch, jquery countable, livequery, jquery overlaps, jquery slice, spellcheck etc
Some impressive websites using CSS & JavaScript coding techniques such as CSS3 @font-face, box-shadow and border-radius, sliders, mootools & 3D CSS.
Working on mobile web projects we realized there is one thing which is in demand in almost all of them. It's TouchSlider - the jQuery plugin, for mobile.
Features 10 FREE iPhone and iPad apps for web developers that can assist in your web development and make your development and design life much easier.
Guest Post by Justin Stayton where he talks about his new developments including Marco Polo, a jQuery autocomplete plugin and Manifest amongst others.
A list of extremely lightweight CMS's which are very easy to install and use via simple web interfaces such as Zotonic, PageLime, CushyCMS, sNews.
jQuery Function to clear all form data which simply removes all data from the form including text inputs, select boxes, radio buttons, checkboxes etc...
Lets face it, sometimes when we're coding we want to be left alone and zone out so we can code our awesome jQuery while listening to music online for FREE!
New and powerful techniques as such as HTML5 and CSS3 are emerging. Get IE working with few tricks has been around floating that can make your life easier.
How you can get a user geo location using just 2 lines of JavaScript code. The first line loads the geo location JavaScript file and the second alerts.
Enthusiastic JavaScript & jQuery Developers jQuery Circle! In a bid to get the new Google Plus up and going I would like to invite you join me on Google +1.
jQuery has been continuously giving its share in developing sites. Check out this list of random jQuery plugins that we’ve collected from addyosmani.
Here’s another list of 10 jQuery HTML Plugins to spice up your HTML based websites. Check it out and see what else you’ve never been bumped into.