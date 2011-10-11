10 Handy HTML5 / CSS3 Frameworks
Roundup of handy HTML5/CSS3 frameworks to stay up to date with the latest HTML5boilerplate, cross-platform mobile apps, frameworks, ebook frameworks etc.
Roundup of handy HTML5/CSS3 frameworks to stay up to date with the latest HTML5boilerplate, cross-platform mobile apps, frameworks, ebook frameworks etc.
Absolute setup guide to Sublime 2 and how to download & install, customise the look & feel, customise hotkeys & settings for jQuery package bundle.
Reasons why Sublime2 may be better than Notepad++ include jQuery Function Templates, Speed, Platform Independant, Customisations, Auto Complete and more.
I decided to create a sublime snippet which does this for me by simply typing "co" and pressing tab. It also puts the cursor in the debug field.
Learn the snippet shorthands for Sublime 2. These are the main jQuery snippets so u can just flick through and learn them for the new text editor Sublime 2.
JavaScript Function to check if a date is valid - isValidDate(). Also a function to check if date is valid if not set it to last day in month - daysInMonth().
In this post, we have collected some funny and entertaining things that JavaScript can actually do. We just want to tell to all that with JavaScript...
This is how you can preview live new font's for your website using jQuery script called Font Dragr. Save as a bookmark and click run simple as that!
These are the key differences between GET and POST when you are specifying an AJAX request using jQuery and which one to choose for difference purposes.
There is quite a full list of mouse events, keyboard events, browser events, DOM element events etc that you can capture with jQuery to perform actions.
JQuery plugins to display 360 degrees Images to would make the 36 images on your webpage images more interesting and fun to look at from all angles.
Here we’ve collected another set of easy to use jQuery plugins you may have not used or seen these plugins before, so it’s worth to take a look!
In this post is another set of jQuery page layout plugins that you might find really useful in creating or customizing your webpage.
Here's some cool Web Development, jQuery, JavaScript and random stuff I have found on the internet during my programming in October 2011.
10 free online Loading AJAX Spinner Generator Tools to make your own custom AJAX loaders. Really easy to create just select type/custom image and colour.
10 free online gif maker tools to make your own custom AJAX loaders. Easy to create your own simply upload your images to create your own custom animations.
Rhinofader is a compact, simple slideshow / slider without a lot of knick-knacks. Not a thousand effects, not a thousand settings, only the fade-effect.
How to use JavaScript/jQuery Regex commands .exec() and compile() to recompile the regular expression and prevent the value returning null inside a loop.
Give your web designs a better edge with the combination of jQuery web combi plugins, CSS and HTML. See the magic of jQuery, CSS and HTML in action.
We bring you 30 Text Captions Overlay Image Scripts & jQuery Plugins to help display text captions on your images when the user hovers the image.
Here is another set of 10 randomly good jQuery plugins in addition to the other 1000's of random jQuery plugins we've posted over year 2010 and 2011.
Collection of 10 jQuery Plugins to Enhance your User Intefaces. Most of them can be done in just a few minutes to give your projects that extra something.
10 Useful jQuery Widgets and Plugins that do various useful and attractive things. jQuery widgets that range from sticky notes, galleries, text enhancers.