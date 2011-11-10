jQuery AutoForm Script Easy Form AutoComplete
By Sam Deering,
Fast jQuery script called jQuery AutoForm which auto fills your web forms for you on any browser based form and will save you heaps of time filling forms.
By Sam Deering,
Fast jQuery script called jQuery AutoForm which auto fills your web forms for you on any browser based form and will save you heaps of time filling forms.
By Sam Deering,
Here is a list of 10 jQuery Feeds to have in your RSS Reader to keep up to speed on the world of jQuery add to Google reader or rss feed atom.
By Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Word/Text Counter Plugins that we have collected will allow you to count characters or words that you input into textareas.
By Sam Deering,
How to refresh content in a div every 5 seconds using jQuery and AJAX to show content using .load() and then set a recurring call for the data every 5 seconds.
By Sam Deering,
This is how you can capture if someone has copied, cut or pasted into a input text area with a live demo so you can try it out for yourself.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to add a row to a table. It uses the :last selector to add the row at the end of the table using jQuery's .after() function.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to set loading image using ajaxSetup() so that every time an AJAX request is sent a loading image is displayed.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
A jQuery code snippet to get the highest id of a specified group of elements on the page and load in the next element which needs to be a higher id.
By Sam Deering,
Simple jQuery code snippet to check if the main window vertical scrollbar is present. Useful for firing off an event when a user scrolls to the bottom.
By Sam Deering,
So today I finally decided to "Create my Own Mobile Phone Barcode Thingy" aka Universal QR code for the jQuery 4u blog how to create your own.
By Sam Deering,
Use jQuery to detect the percentage of the window scrolled and trigger events when the window is scrolled a specified percentage using docheight and winheight.
By Sam Deering,
Various methods on how to handle cross domain iframe communication through and circumstances where you might go about sharing data between iframes.
By Sam Deering,
Collection of 10 Cool jQuery Animation tutorials you may have NOT seen before. These tutorials are very easy and simple and yet the results are awesome.
By Sam Deering,
These stylish lightbox’s role is to display the pop-up block of single images, web image galleries, videos & other media & content formats on your websites
By Sam Deering,
jQuery has come up with the same idea. Now you can have your own language translator integrated in your website! Check this cool jQuery Translator plugins.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery smoothAnchor Function provides you with in-page anchor links with smooth page scrolling animation using the jQuery.animate() function with scrollTop.
By Sam Deering,
10 of the best online html5 web tools and resources which use HTML5 and jQuery to product innovative and interactive web apps that can be used online.
By Sam Deering,
10 Helpful jQuery Plugins for Design and Development while we were searching for a decent jquery plugin to use we decided to bring together all these plugins.
By Sam Deering,
Combining the power of jQuery with WordPress will give us infinite possibilities and we think these are the 10 best WordPress plugins that use jQuery.
By Sam Deering,
Find out what are these four jQuery plugins have in common and what their differences are between jQuery lightBox, ColorBox, FancyBox & Thickbox plugins.
By Sam Deering,
Tons of jQuery navigation menu plugins for your web pages which have some really cool effects using jQuery to create the magic of menu drop downs.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
This is how you can highlight code in your website or blog using syntax highlighters to beautify your code presentation using wordpress syntax highlighters.
By Sam Deering,
How to add custom messages to your code snippets that you are displaying on your web page to add usability to double click them to edit or copy the code.
By Sam Deering,
This is very useful for loading mutiple scripts with a callback function containing code that you want to run only when all of the scripts have been loaded.
By Sam Deering,
A bookmarklet (drag it to your bookmarks) by Ichiro Hiroshi to see all scripts used on the page.
By Sam Deering,
How to load jQuery library using plain JavaScript asynchronously using a callback function so you know when the script inserted has completed.
By Sam Deering,
Today we are sharing you our collection of 10 jQuery “Slider” Plugins that you would definitely find helpful. These are paid plugins though, so be advised.
By Sam Deering,
FREE online button creator tools that web designers and developers may find very useful to create great professional looking website buttons within minutes.