jQuery select first x items of specific class
By Sam Deering,
A jQuery function call .getRange() which returns a specific number of DOM elements against a jQuery selector (ie elements based on a specified class or id).
One of the spheres CSS3 has changed dramatically is web typography. Text styling and neat effects can now be achieved without using any JS or images at all
Basically a responsive layout allows you to offer a specific and optimized screen size based on whatever device (mobile, tablet…) the visitor uses.
Enhance your web experience drastically and enrich your websites with amazing elements without the need to write dozens of lines of code. Have fun!
In this post is our collection of 10 awesome online form builder you can try and experiment to make your own web form that can be integrated in your website.
Here are some new breath taking away jQuery plugins for 2011 that embrace event management, animation and Ajax interactions for enhanced web development.
As we have promised last time, we are now giving you the last part of what we think the most promising JavaScript frameworks among other than jquery.
There are some excellent frameworks outside the popular ones that’s worth checking out. But you might wanna see our first set of promising JS frameworks
We are about to face another brand new year, we thought we would give you our collection of 10+ JavaScript and jQuery MVC tutorials you may like to learn.
In this post, we present an overview of useful CSS/jQuery coding tips, tricks and techniques for visual effects, layouts and web form design.
Fresh jQuery plugins you may haven't seen before especially the last four plugins, jQuery Atteeeeention, jQuery MSG, jQuery Secret, jQuery Center plugins.
We've included some pretty cool demos in this category that might be helpful to optimize your current forms & offer a better experience to your visitors.
We interact with forms almost every day while working with information either if it is a login form, an online purchase, registration form, etc...
Collection of 10 Awesome CSS Format tools. You will find some neat tools that can help you format your CSS and make it look appropriately. Have fun!
Find some Christmas spirit and put some jQuery and JavaScript made Christmas decorations on your websites as Christmas is (once again) just around the corner!
Here are is the code review of the .on() vs .live() jQuery functions, the main differences between, how they work and how to use them in jQuery 1.7.
Let’s just agree that some of us are not really experts in designing web pages so these 10 online CSS3 design tools will help you get new ideas.
Useful online js code tools that could come in handy for some of you to manipulate your JavaScript or jQuery code such as minify, beautify or obfuscate.
Seriously, what is the difference between jQTouch & jQuery Mobile framework? Today's post is a run down of the two most famous mobile frameworks.
I have wrote a nifty little function to load the ads in a random order and also acts as a shuffle button demo for creating a random shuffle on the ad spots.
Some sharing of some jQuery snippets to display/sort things in random order including a jquery shuffle plugin for displaying random div elements.
How to get and set padding/margin values for DOM elements at specific location of the outer margins and paddings using jquery plugin getting the correct values.
My feedburner subscription count have dropped to 0 feed address from feeds.feedburner.com to feedproxy.google.com so the redirect will pick this up the stats.
Javascript Beautifier Plugin with Sublime 2 uses the the JavaScript formatting python module from jsbeautifier.org and it formats the code nicely.
You can easily use one of these plugins of your choice in your website without spending a single penny because they are totally FREE!
Covers jQuery effects that are made either for fun or to fancy the appearance of a website such as background moving effects and plugins.
A jQuery function called $.list2Columns() which converts a list (UL or OL) into columns, quite useful it will separate the list items into columns.
Get a full list of JavaScript/jQuery events that are attached to any specified element using this jQuery function output all events attached to document.