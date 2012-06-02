6 Awesome Game Development Tutorials with jQuery
It’s pretty amazing at how fast people can learn certain technologies. Today we are sharing you some awesome jQuery-based Game Development tutorials.
In the hands of a skilled Web developer, JavaScript can enhance the user’s experience of the website and provide rich interactive components and features.
Cross Browser Fix for Background Gradient Colors while web developing a major colour difference between CSS3 rendering FireFox 12 and Chrome Canary 21.
This little script uses jQuery to highlight element based on current date time in order to show something like a calendar event which event is now.
To avoid loading delays it makes sense to preload it and here are some of the jQuery Image Cache plugins to help you detect when an image has loaded.
Detailed scenario and diagram on how to connect to Twitter API using oAuth and how the process works with Twitter Developer Application secret keys.
Here is a minified jQuery snippet that you can use to detect if your user is viewing using a mobile device.
A list of 5 jQuery Live Filter plugins. Apparently the general purpose of these plugins is to filter-as-you-type..makes your search easier and faster. Enjoy
Here is a list of 10 Dummy Image Generators for instant dummy images. They are free to use services which can automate the process and save us time.
A list of jQuery Mobile Price Sliders plugins which can be used for numbers, prices or anything that requires a range of selection on mobile devices.
In this post is a compilation of 10 Best jQuery Popup Window and Image Slider plugin tutorials that you would find very useful. Check it out. Have fun!
