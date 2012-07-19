6+ Nice jQuery File Upload Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Really nice jQuery File Upload plugins are easy to install. With drag and drop, and multiple file selection features, hence, they are very easy to use!
By Sam Deering,
Really nice jQuery File Upload plugins are easy to install. With drag and drop, and multiple file selection features, hence, they are very easy to use!
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
These set of jQuery plugins (specifically Slider plugins) are the perfect solution for a product/work/content showcase Take a look at the following examples.
By Sam Deering,
JS Web Development as of August 2012. You can find in this collection some of the coolest creations using JavaScript you may have not used before.
By Sam Deering,
So to save you time, we are giving you today our collection of 10 Stylish jQuery Form plugins that your visitors would definitely love and find useful.
By Sam Deering,
JS mobile frameworks you should consider using to build your next mobile web app. cross-platform, optimized for touchscreen devices, and uses HTML5 and CSS3.
By Sam Deering,
Another random jQuery plugins In this collection you will find a plugin that can help you grab your profile picture from your Google Plus or FB account and more
By Sam Deering,
Check out our compilation of 12 jQuery Mobile Layout and Examples for tablets which can help you create multiple and/or split views on your mobile site.
By Sam Deering,
With jQuery plugins we could also add some pretty cool animations and effects to our text messages on our site… surely! Find out more with us.
By Sam Deering,
Our collection of what we think awesomely good jQuery Weather Widget plugins These plugins uses the API of weather information providers like Google and Yahoo!
By Sam Deering,
If you want your images will be loaded gratefully on your website, then you will have to have one of these jQuery Preload Image Plugins that we have collected.
By Sam Deering,
In this post we are going to share you our collection of some of pretty neat jQuery Gallery plugins that have 3D effects features you would find useful.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
Displays YouTube videos and iFrames with better animations, a slideshow that plays song as background music, an audio player with realistic controls.
By Sam Deering,
Here's our list of 15 best of the best jQuery RSS Feed Readers that can help you show these updates of other blog and sites on your own website.
By Sam Deering,
Generating sitemaps has never been easier. So we are sharing you our collection of jQuery Sitemap plugins and Generator Tools to help you create a sitemap for..
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Microsoft Excel Type plugins. You would never guess you are using these MS Excel type jQuery plugins, as it works as good as your MS Excel software does
By Sam Deering,
Check out these jQuery Animation Control plugins. Each of these plugins has its own characteristics that will surely make your website stand out among others.
By Sam Deering,
Today we are giving you another set of Random jQuery plugins. Surely, with these in your designer arsenal, your creations will stand out.
By Sam Deering,
Implement using basic CSS and jQuery events modern buttons created using CSS styles, jQuery and Ajax to dynamically change the appearance of the button.
By Sam Deering,
As we have mentioned on our previous post, here we are giving you another set of interesting jQuery, JavaScript and Web Development for the month of July 2012
By Sam Deering,
Take your user experience to another level by incorporating one of these pretty interesting jQuery Web Tour, Help and Instructional Plugins in your website.....
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Web Page Zoom plugins includes an animation that zooms into a specific portion of the page when you click on it is something you would find very useful.
By Sam Deering,
A collection of randomly good jQuery plugins you may have not used before! From data slider that provides easy-to-use user data selection and filter tool....
By Sam Deering,
We tend not to spend much time hanging around the plain websites, apparently it bores us and makes us leave right away which is not good for website owners..
By Sam Deering,
These awesome jQuery Floating Menu plugins in today’s post will allow you to add a floating, sticky menu containing important links to your website.