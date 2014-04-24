5 Different Ways to Declare Functions in jQuery
There are several ways to define a block of JavaScript functionality. Learn which is the most appropriate one for your particular use case.
A step-by-step tutorial on how to set up basic jQuery form validation in just a few minutes, demonstrated through validation on a registration form.
The REST API is a key part of web infrastructure. Learn about REST and REST APIs, and how web apps communicate over HTTP like web browsers and servers do.
James Hibbard explains the pitfalls of implementing a sleep function in JavaScript, and digs into solutions for dealing with JavaScript timing issues.
Become a faster developer and check out this guide to shorthand JavaScript coding techniques, with longhand versions for comparison.
jQuery Form Wizard is a jQuery plugin for creating form wizard or form flow without refreshing your page or webpage. We have listed 6 of them in this post.
Display live search results for your search as you type. Michael Wanyoike looks at 14 exceptionally nice jQuery Search plugins to do the hard work for you.
List of jQuery HTML5 Audio players available today, allows native audio streaming - something that your visitors would enjoy while they are on your webpage
Did you ever wonder how possible is to use jQuery to create a page button? Check out our 10 jQuery-made “print page” button/option tutorials.
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
Let your visitors enjoy endless website images by integrating these jQuery Panorama Image Display plugins to create Virtual Tours, Panorama Viewers/Scrolling.
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins to help sooth your head from all that serious head bashing over your form validation errors. Let jQuery do all the hard work.
10 Awesome jQuery File Upload Plugins to upload files Ajax style. File upload plugins are easy to integrate to upload files to your forms or web pages.
How to use jQuery's JSONP to get around the cross domain issues when loading external scripts by using an AJAX request that has a callback function.
Julian Motz presents 10 jQuery text highlighter plugins that make it easier for users to search for specific terms in web pages and apps.
Pagination seems too cumbersome for some and infinite scrolling is where many are headed. Here are 6 jQuery infinite scrolling demos to get you started.
Some people still like to scroll both ways. Here are 10 jQuery horizontal scroll demos and plugins to help things run smoothly.
Whether you're keen on using jQuery to display photos, chats, Instagram feeds, or lists, this grab-bag of recent jQuery plugins has something for everyone. 1. jQuery googleslides A jQuery plugin to display your Google Photos. 2. jquery.JamCity jquery.JamCity v. 2.0.0
There are so many jQuery plugins for filtering and sorting, here are five current favorites of Sam Deering, which offer a variety of features and effects.
Here is a collection of useful placeholder plugins for jQuery. There are plenty out there but these are the best we've found.
It's never been more important to make sure your site or web app play nicely on the mobile web. Here are some excellent jQuery plugins that will help.
There are no shortage of ways to encourage your users to share your content. Here are 10 of the best jQuery plugins to help you manage social sharing.
Whether it's panoramic vistas, scatter plots or realistic-looking credit cards, this jQuery plugins roundup should have something for everyone.
In our '10 New Random jQuery Plugins: May 2014 Edition' we're giving you another set of random plugins because you can't seem to get enough of them!
In today's 10 Random jQuery Plugins, we are giving you another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins because we've heard that you want some more!