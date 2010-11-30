jquery tweaks

Benefits of Google hosted jQuery
JavaScript
By Sam Deering,
Google AJAX Libraries serves jQuery to your users coming directly from Google’s network of datacenters. Google and jQuery working together!
By Sam Deering,
Google AJAX Libraries serves jQuery to your users coming directly from Google’s network of datacenters. Google and jQuery working together!
By Sam Deering,
There’s jQuery almost everywhere, you can find it on famous website available today including social networking websites, micro blogs, etc.