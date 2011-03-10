jquery sticky footer

jQuery Keep Div on Bottom of Screen
JavaScript
By Sam Deering,
How to keep div on screen (at bottom or top) using jQuery. This can be achieved with basic CSS but if this fails there is some jQuery/JavaScript you can use.
I've found this cool sticky footer plugin that uses jQuery and works like a treat! Expands on mouse hover upwards and then releases down on mouse out.