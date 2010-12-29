13 jQuery SelectBox/Drop-down Plugins
JavaScript
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
By Taulant Spahiu,
Improve the style and functionality of your forms with jQuery select box components. Taulant Spahiu compares Chosen and Select2 head-to-head
By Sam Deering,
Manipulation of select box in jQuery requires additional skills and interaction but it’s not that complicated. Basic form select manipulation with jQuery.