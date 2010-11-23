jquery plugins

14 jQuery Live Search Plugins
By Michael Wanyoike,
Display live search results for your search as you type. Michael Wanyoike looks at 14 exceptionally nice jQuery Search plugins to do the hard work for you.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Display live search results for your search as you type. Michael Wanyoike looks at 14 exceptionally nice jQuery Search plugins to do the hard work for you.
By Simon Codrington,
jQuery pagination plugins provide an easy way to separate your information into generated hyper-linked pages. Simon Codrington compares 5 plugins.
By Thomas Greco, Sam Deering,
Let your visitors enjoy endless website images by integrating these jQuery Panorama Image Display plugins to create Virtual Tours, Panorama Viewers/Scrolling.
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 Awesome jQuery File Upload Plugins to upload files Ajax style. File upload plugins are easy to integrate to upload files to your forms or web pages.
By Matt Burnett,
Matt Burnett presents 10 jQuery time picker plugins to help you add a touch of class to your web pages when asking users to input a time.
By Matt Burnett,
A great way to show information to your user, Matt Burnet presents 14 stylish and configurable jQuery Modal Dialog boxes that you can drop into any project.
By Taulant Spahiu,
Improve the style and functionality of your forms with jQuery select box components. Taulant Spahiu compares Chosen and Select2 head-to-head
By Lamin Sanneh,
Lamin Sanneh shows how to integrate a jQuery plugin into an Ember application.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article discusses Stellar.js, a jQuery plugin used to implement parallax scrolling.
By David Turnbull,
This article explains how to recreate Opt-in Monster using jQuery and a couple plugins.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article uses jQuery and zxcvbn to create a plugin that detects the strength of a proposed password.
By Craig Buckler,
By Earle Castledine,
By Earle Castledine,
By Earle Castledine,
The following article is the first in an online series based on excerpts fom jQuery: Novice to Ninja, by Earle Castledine & Craig Sharkie (2010, SitePoint).
By Craig Sharkie,