jQuery plugin

10 jQuery HTML5 Audio Players
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
List of jQuery HTML5 Audio players available today, allows native audio streaming - something that your visitors would enjoy while they are on your webpage
By Simon Codrington,
This article on jQuery tables runs through a selection of jQuery-powered plugins to create, extend or enhance your tables. These plugins range in their scope from light restyling to fully feature-packed solutions.
By Oli Folkerd,
Oli Folkerd introduces Tabulator, a lightweight jQuery UI plugin for quickly creating dynamic tables that can be scrolled, filtered, and more.
By Simon Codrington,
Learn how to easily reuse your code by developing jQuery plugins. Simon Codrington's introduction will show you the techniques to create drop-in UI widgets.
By Jérémy Heleine, Sam Deering,
Pagination seems too cumbersome for some and infinite scrolling is where many are headed. Here are 6 jQuery infinite scrolling demos to get you started.