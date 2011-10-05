14 jQuery Modal Dialog Boxes
JavaScript
By Matt Burnett,
A great way to show information to your user, Matt Burnet presents 14 stylish and configurable jQuery Modal Dialog boxes that you can drop into any project.
By Matt Burnett,
A great way to show information to your user, Matt Burnet presents 14 stylish and configurable jQuery Modal Dialog boxes that you can drop into any project.
By Sam Deering,
JavaScript and jQuery can be used to create some awesome dialog windows. Ditch the alert windows and here are some tutorials to get you started!