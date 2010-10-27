How To Install jQuery Mobile on Your WordPress Site the Right Way
By Justyn Hornor,
By Justyn Hornor,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Annarita Tranfici,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
In this article, you'll learn how to build with HTML5 and popular Javascript libraries. We'll develop a mobile app purely through HTML5 and Javascript frameworks.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Aurelio De Rosa,
By Sam Deering,
So today I finally decided to "Create my Own Mobile Phone Barcode Thingy" aka Universal QR code for the jQuery 4u blog how to create your own.
By Paul Bridgestock,
By Sam Deering,
Let's face it we all like to swipe our mobile phones now and again! So, today we've gathered 5 jQuery Mobile Swipe plugins/tutorials for you to checkout.
By Sam Deering,
Selection of useful cheat sheets, references, quick recipes and code snippet resources specifically for Android, Blackberry and iPhone app development.
By Sam Deering,
10 Example jQuery Mobile Demo Websites which demonstrate the power of mobile websites you might want to check out before developing your own mobile site.
By Paul Bridgestock,
By Sam Deering,
JQuery optimized mobile plugins that allow features as swipe touch, browser detect, image galleries, drag n drop, touch scroll, ajax calls, css tweaks and more!
By Sam Deering,
As jQuery Mobile 2.0 released, some developers aimed to make jQuery mobile more friendly and here are some plugins that make jQuery mobile more compatiable with browsers!
By Louis Simoneau,