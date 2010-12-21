6 jQuery Form Wizard Plugins
JavaScript
jQuery Form Wizard is a jQuery plugin for creating form wizard or form flow without refreshing your page or webpage. We have listed 6 of them in this post.
By Sam Deering,
Awesome jquery form wizard which slides to different views to enter different groups of information with various types of input fields.