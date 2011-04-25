Quick Tip: Persist Checkbox Checked State after Page Reload
JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By Sam Deering,
It's really fun to play with jQuery events and lets have some fun, take time to look at this collection of jQuery4u hand picked enhanced jQuery event plugins.