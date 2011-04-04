jquery check element

jQuery Check if an Element Exists
JavaScript
By Sam Deering,
jQuery code snippet to check whether a html element exists on the current web page. The easiest way i've found to do this is to check the length of an object.
jQuery code snippet to check whether an element in the DOM is hidden from view of the user. This is useful when determining the state of a toggled elements.