Key Guidelines to Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI Server
By Bakir Jusufbegovic,
How to release higher quality software and save precious time by implementing Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI server in a development workflow.
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba presents three DevOps tools, and considers the benefits and challenges of switching to a DevOps culture.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen explains how the Cloudbees Jenkins Operations Center can take your Jenkins cluster to the next level.
By Peter Nijssen,
From avoiding bloat to using the right plugins, Peter Nijssen explains how to make sure continuous delivery/integration tool Jenkins is working hard.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen takes a look at the new Workflow plugin for Jenkins, which makes continuous delivery much more streamlined.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen installs CSSLint, JSHint and Task Scanner into Jenkins, helping you automate the scanning of your PHP project even further.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen will run you through the data that Jenkins can return after building and scanning your project, explaining every aspect.
By Peter Nijssen,
Learn how to configure, clone and build a PHP project with Jenkins in this step by step tutorial by Peter Nijssen
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
By Stijn Haus,
Liferay itself doesn't offer a cloud service. Learn how you can easily set up your own Liferay in the cloud, using the CloudBees platform!
By Vishal Biyani,
CloudBees is a platform for accelerating Java and JVM based applications with complete life cycle in cloud