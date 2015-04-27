Connecting LIFX Light Bulbs to the IoT Using IFTTT
Web
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.