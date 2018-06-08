JavaScript Single Page App

A Beginner’s Guide to the Micro Frontend Architecture
JavaScript
By Chris Laughlin,
Learn about micro-frontends, an architecture pattern for building scalable web apps and user interactions, like a sliced-up single-page app.
By Chris Laughlin,
Learn about micro-frontends, an architecture pattern for building scalable web apps and user interactions, like a sliced-up single-page app.
By Simon Julian,
This book presents six complete JavaScript projects; each taking advantage of modern JavaScript and its ecosystem. You’ll learn to build several different apps, and along the way you’ll pick up a ton of useful advice, tips, and techniques.