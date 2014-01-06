Immutability in React
By Christian Johansen,
In this article Christian Johansen gives you an example of how immutability can be used with React, the well-known library developed by Facebook.
By Christian Johansen,
In this article Christian Johansen gives you an example of how immutability can be used with React, the well-known library developed by Facebook.
By David Turnbull,
In this article David Turnbull teaches you how to add permalinks to a Meteor project.
By Robert Dickerson,
Robert will walk you through how to setup and configure your first Google map using the Google Maps API in this short screencast to get you started.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to make your APIs "fluent": more readable and human-friendly
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull teaches you how to create a custom login and registration form with Meteor, a JavaScript framework to develop isomorphic applications.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen covers what immutability is, how to use immutability in JavaScript, and why it's useful.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen concludes his mini-series by discussing composed validators, how to extract data from a form element, and how to report errors.
By Emre Guneyler,
Authentication is tricky, so why not have someone else handle it for you? Emre Guneyler shows you how to let users log in to your Ember.js app using Twitter
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how to use local storage, part of the HTML5 Web Storage API, to improve the performance of a website.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Today for Ivaylo, 'SVG' means 'Soppy Valentines Guy'. His Snap.svg tutorial shows you how to animate and randomize SVG – with a touch of romance.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at predictions for the year ahead, the current state of JavaScript and what's new in Ruby 2.2.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc will show you how to export Trello lists in TXT and JSON with a newly added context menu via a Chrome extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the step by step process of building a Chrome extension for Trello - in this part, bootstrap and build authentication!
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at JavaScript book Effective JavaScript — and we have a copy to give away.
By Daniel Sipos,
Drupal 7 can become even more "kitchen sink" if you spice it up with some AngularJS magic. Danny Sipos will show you how in this tutorial!
By Adam Roberts,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Adam Roberts took a look at coding/literature book If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript — we have a copy to give away.
By Sachin Bhatnagar,
In this video, Learnable tutor Sachin Bhatnagar explains how jQuery makes it easy to add, remove or toggle classes based on user events.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie upgrades his previous demo application by extending the Google Analytics implementation with filters and charts from Highcharts.js
By Bruno Skvorc,
BowerPHP is a PHP version of JavaScript's front end package manager, Bower. Bruno tells you why it's far from redundant by comparing Bower vs BowerPHP.
By Craig Buckler,
Development of the YUI library has been ceased with immediate effect. Craig discusses the implications for anyone depending on YUI or another library.
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at regular expressions in JavaScript, CSS art and animations, as well as a great many web design resources
By Craig Buckler,
Should we consider the real cost of using free web fonts? Are our responsive layouts really responsive when we add 500Kb of font files?
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins is back with a summary of the best in web development news from the week that was.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins shares the best from the web over the last week, including animation, hyperlapse and the question of whether JavaScript sucks.
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Microsoft's Partner Conference, Programming Languages and the Internet of Things. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
By Sam Deering,
Here is a collection of useful placeholder plugins for jQuery. There are plenty out there but these are the best we've found.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Learn to use Foundation's Interchange to generate different static content depending on client screen size