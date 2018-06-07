James Kolce

Modern JavaScript Tools & Skills – released June 2018
Blogs
By Simon Julian,
This book outlines essential Javascript tools and skills that every modern JavaScript developer should know, including Babel, Webpack 4, Gulp.js, Axios and more.
By Simon Julian,
This book outlines essential Javascript tools and skills that every modern JavaScript developer should know, including Babel, Webpack 4, Gulp.js, Axios and more.
By Simon Julian,
There’s no doubt that the JavaScript ecosystem changes fast. Not only are new tools and frameworks introduced and developed at a rapid rate, the language itself has undergone big changes with the introduction of ES2015 (aka ES6). We’re aiming to minimize that confusion with this set of books on modern JavaScript