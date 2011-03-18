Intermediate

Monitoring File Integrity
PHP
By Martin Psinas,
Learn how to create a profile of your site's file structure with hashes which then can be used to monitor your site's file integrity.
By Martin Psinas,
Learn how to create a profile of your site's file structure with hashes which then can be used to monitor your site's file integrity.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Learn the easiest way to migrate refactor your existing PHP code away from using the now-deprecated MySQL extension to PDO.
By Xavier Shay,
By Xavier Shay,
By Darcy Laycock,
This topic is going to teach you about Darcy Laycock's 10 Ruby on Rails Best Practices - Part 1. Enjoy!