instructional

Watch: A Tour of Android Studio
Mobile
By Chris Ward,
Android Studio is the official IDE for Android development. In this video we look at how to download and install it, tour the interface and tools it offers.
By Chris Ward,
Android Studio is the official IDE for Android development. In this video we look at how to download and install it, tour the interface and tools it offers.
By Chris Ward,
In this video Chris Ward outlines a history of Android versions, and asks whether we should still support them in our applications and, if so, how.