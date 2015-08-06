influencer

10 Unexpected Ways to Get Recognized as Your Industry’s Authority
Entrepreneur
By Aaron Agius,
Aaron Agius looks at strategies entrepreneurs, developers and others can use to build influence and authority in their industries.
By Aaron Agius,
Aaron Agius looks at strategies entrepreneurs, developers and others can use to build influence and authority in their industries.
By Tomas Šlimas,
Companies like Travel Ticker, GoPro and Kardashian Beauty rely on social media influencers to share their brand. Tomas Šlimas looks at how they do it.
By Joyce Akiko,