HTML5 Dev Center

Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse with HTML5 and SVG
By Justin Whitney,
Justin Whitney shows illustrates some of the ways different browsers handle SVG in an HTML5 environment.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev explains how the Ai->canvas plugin lets Illustrator export to the HTML5 canvas element, making the rendering of hand-drawn images a relatively simple task.
Identify broken CSS, HTML5 and JavaScript and get advice on how to fix it.
Syed Fazle Rahman takes a look at the recently released W3C's CSS Selectors Level 4 editor's draft.
Syed Fazle Rahman takes us through some CSS3 exercises using transform to create animated images without resorting to Flash or GIFs.
Alex Mitnikov from Teamlab Office reflects on what led to them developing their own HTML5-based online document editor, and how they did it.
High pixel density Retina screens demand specific CSS techniques.
In this step-by-step series, we will show you how you can create a lightweight, dynamic Windows 8 version of the Memory Game in Blend using CSS3, HTML5 and JavaScript.
Emily Lewis reviews the remaining pseudo-classes introduced in CSS3: the state-based, target, and negation pseudo-classes.
Six online tools that are great at helping people to understand HTML5 and at helping people learn how to create HTML5 websites.
In this two-part series, I’ll look at the new selectors in CSS3, starting with structural pseudo-classes.
Avoiding HTML5 because of a lack of browser support? Polyfilling can allow you to write application-specific code without worrying about whether browsers implement it natively. Dave Ward explains why that's good for HTML5.
