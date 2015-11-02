How to Pick Stock Photos that Captivate Users
Design & UX
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at the factors you need to consider when choosing stock photography that increases conversions.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at the factors you need to consider when choosing stock photography that increases conversions.
By James George,
James George looks at a few key designs featuring 80s-style fonts, explains why they worked and whether we can find a place for them now.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
A guide to making alternative '80s film history come to life with Photoshop.
By SitePoint Offers,
Show off your skills and knowledge in the ultimate 80s movie poster contest and win $5000. courtesy of GraphicStock