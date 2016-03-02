Improving Performance Perception: On-demand Image Resizing
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Image Resizing: Bruno Škvorc shows how to modify a multi-image gallery blog to serve resized versions of images depending on the size of the viewport.
Let's take a look at Glide - an image manipulation library for easy dynamic on-demand image resizing for all the screen sizes!