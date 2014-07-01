Designing Form Layout: Color
Human beings are sensitive to color. We process it without us even realizing, and we can’t help noticing differences. This is useful in form design.
Human beings see things that are close to each other as being related. Conversely, things that are not related usually have some space between them.
Craig Buckler looks at JotForm 4.0, a tool that enables people without a technical background to build advanced, beautiful forms.
Jessica Enders looks at how even the giants of digital media can slip up in their web form UX.
Is your login friendly doorman or cranky guard? Jessica Enders shows you how to get your users logged in fast by getting your login screens out of the way.