A Crash Course of Changes to Exception Handling in PHP 7
PHP
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A quick solution to getting rid of the 502 Nginx error when developing locally with Opera
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
By Bogomil Shopov - Bogo,
UserSnap is a JS widget your clients can use to send you detailed bug reports. See how you can send PHP errors to it and improve those reports.