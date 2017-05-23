design teams

How to Build a Virtual Design Team with 99designs
Design & UX
By Daniel Schwarz,
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.
By Daniel Schwarz,
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.
By Alex Walker, Ben Newton,
True North Design Podcast: Ben Newton talks to the Atlassian Design Team about how design – and the teams behind it – can successfully scale.