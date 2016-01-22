Poka Yoke – Saving Projects with Hyper-Defensive Programming
PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!