Quick Tip: Make Sure Your PHP Version is Safe with Versionscan
By Bruno Skvorc,
Versionscan is a tool that can help you determine the outstanding faults of your installed version of PHP. Being aware of the problem is half the solution!
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
By Richo Healey,
How do you track down a transient segfault in a system like Varnish? Join us down the rabbit hole
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A screencast demonstrating how to use a tool called Charles Proxy to test CSS in the browser.
By Russ Weakley,
Russ Weakly shows an easy way for beginners to debug their CSS in the browser.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces MailCatcher, the simple SMTP server designed to catch all emails going out of your app
By Peter Nijssen,
An explanation of how to bind Sublime Text 3 with Xdebug for an optimal PHP debugging experience
By Craig Buckler,
By Stephen Lum,
This article covers unit tests and test driven development. Specifically, readers learn to debug unit tests using js-test-driver.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the new features in Google Chrome 12. The usual improvements are there plus a great built-in JavaScript de-obfuscation option.