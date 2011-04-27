How to Extend Wrapped Elements to the Full Browser Width Using CSS
SitePoint takes a closer look at The HTML Email Boilerplate, a new project which could help you create HTML emails which work in a variety of applications.
By Craig Buckler,
A brief look at the new features in Modernizr 2, the second edition of the web's most-popular browser feature detection library.
By Louis Lazaris,
By Craig Buckler,
No, JavaScript is not doomed. This article looks at a couple of amazing JavaScript projects which run Doom and a Linux PC within your browser.
By Craig Buckler,
This article describes how to create blurred text effect with CSS3 and implements a smoothly-animated set of menu links. Browser support and workarounds are also discussed.
By Alex Walker,
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler describes why CSS3 feature detection is required, how Modernizr can help, how it works, and how you can roll your own code.
By Patrick O'Keefe,
By Louis Simoneau,
By Craig Buckler,
SQL JOINs are often misunderstood and one of the biggest causes of database optimization problems. This brief tutorial explains JOINs and their use in MySQL and other relational databases.
By Melinda Szasz,
I know it, and you know it — HTML5 & CSS3 will change the way designers and developers work for the better.And that, my friends, is a big deal.
By Russ Weakley,
By Louis Simoneau,
By James Edwards,
This is the second part of The Ever-Increasing Uses of a Zoom Layout, by the author James Edwards
By Craig Buckler,
A review of what's new, improved and changed in the latest version of jQuery - the web's most popular JavaScript library.
By Craig Buckler,
Opera has released the final version of the Dragonfly development and debugging tool. Will it tempt you away from Firebug and the webkit inspector?
By Craig Buckler,
If you've been frustrated by sluggish browser performance when using CSS effects, the CSS Stress Test bookmarklet might help you identify the problem.