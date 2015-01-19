How We Can Solve the Cryptocurrency Energy Usage Problem
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders discusses the huge amounts of energy consumed by blockchain projects, and a range a creative solutions to making them more energy-efficient.
By Simon Julian,
At the end of January 2018 cryptocurrencies big and small did what they've been doing for the past few years now and took a dive. The market went from an all-time high of around $USD830 billion to around $USD240 billion at the time of writing. This article touches on some things to remember as the market stabilises.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how hardware wallets work in a technical (but hopefully human-readable) way, detailing how they do what they do and how they can be this flexible and yet this secure.
By Charles Costa,
We review accepting Bitcoin payments on your WordPress sites as payment for goods and services, and why it can be a great option for businesses to consider.