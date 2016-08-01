Modern JavaScript Tools & Skills – released June 2018
By Simon Julian,
This book outlines essential Javascript tools and skills that every modern JavaScript developer should know, including Babel, Webpack 4, Gulp.js, Axios and more.
Practical ES6 provides an introduction to many of the powerful new JavaScript language features that were introduced in ECMAScript 2015, as well as features introduced in ECMAScript 2016 and 2017. It also takes a look at the features planned for ECMAScript 2018 in this rapidly evolving language.
There’s no doubt that the JavaScript ecosystem changes fast. Not only are new tools and frameworks introduced and developed at a rapid rate, the language itself has undergone big changes with the introduction of ES2015 (aka ES6). We’re aiming to minimize that confusion with this set of books on modern JavaScript
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.