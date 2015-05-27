continous deployment

Deploying from GitHub to a Server
Programming
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward provides tips on making Git and GitHub projects fit better into developer workflow—from running tests to deploying your code to a server.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward provides tips on making Git and GitHub projects fit better into developer workflow—from running tests to deploying your code to a server.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how continuous deployment can help you leave scheduled maintenance behind forever.