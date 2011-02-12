Tongue Tied? Communicate Faster with Visuals
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A picture is worth a thousand words. In this post we provide a quick summary of how CloudApp can help you communicate clearer and faster through visuals.
By Polly Alluf,
Polly Alluf looks at some of the techniques that make Pokémon Go a sticky experience, and suggests ways less entertaining apps can make use of them.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about real-time communications with Microsoft Edge.
By Charles Costa, Casey Sheldon,
SitePoint author Charles Costa and community manager Casey Sheldon talk about some of the best ways to get a new community off the ground.
By James Hibbard,
In a recent interview Joel Spolsky detailed 3 skills every software developer should learn. Read on to find out what they are and let us know if you agree.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
If you're not working with remote clients or team members yet, you will be someday soon. Remote work requires a new set of communication skills and tools.
By Kerry Butters,
Communicating with clients is an essential part of the job for most designers. These tips will help you avoid sour relationships that can kill a project.
By Brandon Eley,
In this topic, we'll talk about Two Important Lessons from the AWS Failure, by the Interactive Director of Kelsey Advertising & Design, Brandon Eley.
By Emily Smith,
