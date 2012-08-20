How to Deploy Your Jamstack Site to Cloudflare Pages
By Craig Buckler,
There's a growing list of options for hosting Jamstack sites. Find out what Cloudflare Pages offers and how it compares to the competition.
By Craig Buckler,
Is a CMS overkill for your next app? Could a static site generator improve performance, management and security? Learn about the benefits of using an SSG.
By Tonino Jankov,
Learn about serverless computing, Cloudflare's edge computing, and its Cloudflare Workers FaaS implementation, and why it's a powerful tool for developers.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc shows how to implement Varnish as an additional caching layer, along with the Cloudflare CDN, to increase an app's GTMetrix score dramatically.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces Cloudflare, a website performance and security service, explaining how it works and how to get started using it.
By Zack Wallace,
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Comparing CloudFlare and Incapsula providers of CDN and security as a service