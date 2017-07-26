Build a Chrome Extension to Streamline Your Workflow
JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to build a Chrome extension to add additional functionality to WordPress, and introduces SitePoint's SP-Tools editor extension.
By James Hibbard,
Today I'm going to present ten Chrome extensions that are geared to optimizing your web development workflow and making you that little bit more productive.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard shows how to build a simple Chrome extension, which alters the behavior of the new tab page, using the Vue.js framework.
By James George,
James George lets us in on his 7 most-favorite Chrome extensions for designers, including a new design app called Gravit that works solely in the browser!