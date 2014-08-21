Secret Strategies to Win Promotions Other Devs Can’t Get
By Andrew McDermott,
Getting a job promotion isn't as straightforward as you might think. Learn the secrets to getting that critical edge to ensure your career advancement.
By Gal Shachar,
Gal Shachar digs into all the things you can do to advance your design career, from marketing yourself, building a brand, experimenting, and launching a side business, to putting your name and work out there for people to find.
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Andrew McDermott,
Wondering why you got passed over for a raise after doing a stand-out job? Andrew McDermott explains six mistakes developers make in their careers.
By Andrew McDermott,
Some career red flags are obvious, but the most common ones hide in our blind spots. Andrew McDermott shows you how to detect them.
By Andrew McDermott,
It may sound excessive, but if you're a developer with a plan and determination, you can double your salary. Andrew McDermott explains his strategy.
By Andrew McDermott,
Being the best developer - or the best at anything - can cost you everything, if you let it. Andrew McDermott explains why, and how to avoid that fate.
By Andrew McDermott,
Think you'll avoid those silly mistakes that get others fired? Think again. Andrew McDermott explains the 8 mistakes that really get developers fired.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus speaks with two developers about learning to code, and starting to work in the field, after the age of 40.
By Andrew McDermott,
When things are bad, working as a web developer can be hell. Andrew McDermott explains why sometimes the best thing you can do is to make things worse.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott looks at six things developers should do -- even when everyone around you says it's a mistake.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott looks at five mistakes most web developers don't realize can end their careers.
By Mauricio Prinzlau,
Mauricio Prinzlau advises designers on overcoming an old problem: how do you establish yourself when you have no referrals or track record in the field?
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.
By Tim Evko,
Should you specialize in a particular web field or technology, or become a jack of all trades? It's more about having an open attitude, Tim Evko says.
By Chris Carera,
Blogging is one of the best ways to earn more money as a software developer. It sharpens your skills and allows you to showcase your knowledge.