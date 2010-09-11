Browser Trends of December 2011
Microsoft Tech
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
SitePoint discovers that Chrome 11 has overtaken Firefox 3.6 to become the world's most-used browser after IE8 and takes a look at the mobile browser market.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reports on the latest movements in the browser market in the first full month since Firefox 4 and IE9 were released.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,