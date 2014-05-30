browser compatibility

Front End Development after Internet Explorer
HTML & CSS
By Adrian Sandu,
Adrian Sandu explores modern web development features that are available to developers since Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
Adrian Sandu explores the various web development practices that are no longer required now that Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 6-10.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie