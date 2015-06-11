October’s Editorial Theme: The Struggle
Entrepreneur
By Lauren Holliday,
Have you experienced "The Struggle" as Ben Horowitz calls it? If you have, we want you to write a piece on SitePoint for October's Theme: The Struggle.
By Eric Siu,
Are you feeling burnt out or disheartened about your business? You are not the only one. This infographic details The Struggle and tips for managing it.