Using the Battery Status API to Optimize Your Development
Programming
By Simon Codrington,
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
There are tons of new features in HTML5 that can help us build powerful web apps. This article discusses 10 of these, with details on browser support.