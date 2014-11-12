Boost Productivity with 5 Tools for WordPress Automation
WordPress
By Lucy Barret,
Lucy Barret shares some of the best tools and plugins for WordPress Automation that will help boost your productivity.
Simplify your work in WordPress by using IFTTT (short for If This Then That) which is a a robust macro creation tool, with a simple to use interface.