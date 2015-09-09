Simplifying Asynchronous Coding with Async Functions
By Joe Zimmerman, Nilson Jacques,
Joe Zimmermann takes a look at async functions (which are coming our way in ES2017) and how we might use them today to avoid the callback pyramid of doom.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris goes through the whole process of building a PHP async library for converting HTML to PDF - magical stuff!
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa shows how jQuery Deferred objects help us escape "callback hell" and discusses the different implementations in jQuery 1.x/2.x and jQuery 3
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt goes through the process of building an extremely fast asynchronous PHP application server with Icicle and some League libraries - amazing!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt introduces event loops - non-blocking async calls in PHP code, akin to Javascript. Can event loops breathe new life into PHP's performance?