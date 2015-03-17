appcache pitfalls

10 Client-side Storage Options and When to Use Them
Web
By Craig Buckler,
Sometimes you want to store data in the browser and not send it to a server. Learn 10 ways to do so, their pros, cons, limits, and use cases.
By Craig Buckler,
Sometimes you want to store data in the browser and not send it to a server. Learn 10 ways to do so, their pros, cons, limits, and use cases.
By Tanay Pant,
If you're building offline functionality into your apps using AppCache, you'll want to consider some common problems that can arise. Tanay has the details.